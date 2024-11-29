29 November 2024
Aslan Karimov: "Against Lyon, we could have only managed a draw" - INTERVIEW

In an interview with Idman.biz, former Qarabag football player Aslan Karimov shared his thoughts on the team's performance in the UEFA Europa League match against Lyon and discussed the challenges the team faces in European competitions.

- How would you evaluate Qarabag’s performance in the Europa League match against Lyon? Was the 1-4 loss due to bad luck or a difference in level?
- There were definitely moments of bad luck. Qarabag played better in the first half, but Lyon had a different strategy. Many expected Lyon to play a more dominant game, but they sat back a bit. They were more cautious, likely due to their mixed lineup of experienced players and youngsters. We did have our chances, and I think if we had scored, we could have at most managed a draw. Considering the balance between our attack and defense, a win was difficult. Lyon also had other chances, so with a bit of luck, a draw would have been the best outcome.

- Who stood out for you in Qarabag’s lineup, and who performed below expectations?
- Kevin Medina was exceptional. You don't need to be a football expert to recognize his quality. He stopped a lot of Lyon's attacks, and without him, Lyon would have likely scored more. He made one mistake, but that happens in football. Defensively, however, the 4 attacking players, including Olavio Juninho, were quite weak. Medina was the only standout for me in this game.

- After this defeat, what are your thoughts on Qarabag’s chances of reaching the playoff stage?
- If we win just one match, our position will improve dramatically. We still have a chance because teams like Bodo Glimt and Malmö would struggle to win their remaining games. A win and a draw should be enough to push us into the playoffs.

- Qarabag has been progressing for years but hasn't been able to move past a certain level. What do you think is missing for them to go further?
- Qarabag does play well at times, but their progress is slowed by the lack of financial resources compared to larger clubs. If other Azerbaijani clubs had the financial means to invest in transfers like Qarabag, the pace of development would accelerate. When you look at Lyon, they weren't outstanding, and if the game had been held in a neutral venue in the Europa League semifinals, the outcome might have been very different. Qarabag is very comfortable in the domestic league, where they face weaker competition, and this doesn’t help them grow. That’s one of the reasons they struggle in Europe.

- Gurban Gurbanov has been instrumental in bringing Qarabag to this level. Do you think it's still possible for him to take the team further?
- You're right. Gurban Gurbanov has been key to Qarabag’s rise, but football games are ultimately decided by the players on the field. If you make the right signings and create a good team atmosphere, success will follow. Our coaches, including Gurbanov, are on par with European experts when it comes to knowledge and methodology. The issue isn't the coaching; it's more about player quality and the state of our domestic league, which isn't at the level of Europe's top leagues. That's what limits us from making the next step in European competitions.

