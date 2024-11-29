Azerbaijan head coach: “We fought well and contested every inch of the field”

Siyasat Asgarov, the head coach of the Azerbaijan women’s national football team, shared his thoughts with the AFFA press service following their 1-0 loss to Russia in a friendly match held in Sochi.

According to Idman.biz, the coach emphasized that the team played well, despite the defeat: "The Russian national team is strong both individually and as a unit. We analyzed our opponent and prepared seriously for the match. However, we had a few injured players. Based on the performance, we were disappointed with the loss. Russia didn't score through any calculated attack, but rather from our mistake. I want to thank my team. Even though we lost, the girls performed excellently. At times, we were in control of the game. We fought well, showed aggression, and contested every inch of the field. Unfortunately, we couldn't build up in attack. We’ll be better prepared for the second match. Our goal is to return to Baku with a win."

The second friendly match between Azerbaijan and Russia will take place on December 2 at the Sochi club's training base.

Idman.biz