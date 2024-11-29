Nominees announced for the FIFA Puskás Award 2024 – VIDEO

FIFA has announced the list of nominees for the 2024 Puskás Award, given to the most beautiful goal of the year, and among the contenders is Yassine Benzia from Qarabag FC.

Benzia’s impressive goal for the Algerian national team against South Africa has been nominated for this prestigious award, Idman.biz reports.

The final winner will be selected through a public vote, with the 11 nominated goals scored between August 21, 2023, and August 10, 2024.

Benzia's goal is in the running alongside 10 other stunning strikes.

- Hassan Al Haydos - Qatar - China PR (21 January 2024)

- Terry Antonis - Melbourne City - Western Sydney Wanderers (12 March 2024)

- Yassine Benzia - Algeria - South Africa (26 March 2024)

- Walter Bou - Lanus - Tigre (4 August 2024)

- Michaell Chirinos - Costa Rica - Honduras (23 March 2024)

- Federico Dimarco - Inter Milan - Frosinone (12 November 2023)

- Alejandro Garnacho - Everton - Manchester United (26 November 2023)

- Mohammed Kudus - West Ham United - Freiburg (14 March 2024)

- Denis Omedi - KCCA - Kitara (6 August 2024)

- Paul Onuachu - Trabzonspor Konyaspor (10 November 2023)

- Jaden Philogene - Rotherham United Hull City (13 February 2024)

Idman.biz