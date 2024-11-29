Copenhagen edges Dinamo Minsk in Sumgayit showdown - VIDEO

The fourth round of the UEFA Conference League league phase has concluded.

According to Idman.biz, 17 matches were held, including one on November 27.

One of the matches took place in Azerbaijan, where Belarusian side Dinamo Minsk hosted Copenhagen in Sumgayit. The Danish team secured a 2-1 victory.

The day’s standout match occurred in Germany, where Heidenheim hosted Chelsea in a clash of undefeated teams. The visitors emerged victorious with a 2-0 win.

The next round of matches is scheduled for December 12.



UEFA Conference League

League phase

Round 4, November 28

- 19:30 – Astana 1–1 Vitoria

- 21:45 – Borac 2–1 LASK

- 21:45 – Cercle Brugge 2–0 Hearts

- 21:45 – Dinamo Minsk 1–2 Copenhagen

- 21:45 – Heidenheim 0–2 Chelsea

- 21:45 – Noah 0–0 Víkingur Reykjavik

- 21:45 – Molde 0–1 APOEL

- 21:45 – Celje 3–3 Jagiellonia

- 21:45 – Panathinaikos 1–0 HJK

- 21:45 – St. Gallen 2–2 Bačka Topola

- 21:45 – TNS 0–1 Djurgarden

- 00:00 – Fiorentina 3–2 Pafos

- 00:00 – Lugano 2–0 Gent

- 00:00 – Mladá Boleslav 2–1 Betis

- 00:00 – Olimpija 1–0 Larne

- 00:00 – Omonia 0–3 Legia

- 00:00 – Rapid Vienna 1–1 Shamrock Rovers

