Qarabag’s 100th match in the Europa League – Chance to shift the balance

Today, Qarabag will face French club Lyon in a UEFA Europa League Group Stage encounter. This marks the Azerbaijani champions’ 187th match in European competitions.

Ahead of the Matchday 5 clash, Idman.biz reviewed Qarabag’s historical statistics in continental tournaments.

To date, the team has played 186 official matches in European competitions, achieving a balanced record of 70 wins and 70 losses. For Qarabag, this game represents an opportunity to tilt the scales in their favor—or at least avoid falling behind. The team has scored 225 goals in these matches but has conceded 241.

A milestone achievement awaits Qarabag in the Europa League. Today’s game will be their 100th match in the tournament, where they have so far scored 119 goals. Scoring in this match will bring them to the symbolic 120th goal milestone.

In their 99 Europa League appearances to date, Qarabag has recorded:

- 37 wins

- 22 draws

- 40 losses

- Goals conceded: 132

The team aims to improve this record against a strong opponent in Lyon.

Vugar Mammadov

Idman.biz