28 November 2024
EN

Qarabag hosts Lyon in crucial Europa League clash

Football
News
28 November 2024 10:09
4
Azerbaijani champions Qarabag will play their next European competition match today.

According to Idman.biz, the Aghdam club, competing in the Europa League, will take the field for the fifth round of the group stage.

Gurban Gurbanov's team will host Lyon at the Tofig Bahramov Stadium. Having earned three points in their previous four matches, Qarabag will aim to delight their fans with a strong performance against the French side.

Qarabag will play their final group match on December 12, facing Elfsborg in Sweden.

Europa League
Group Stage, Round 5 – November 28
21:45: Qarabag vs. Lyon
Referee: Nenad Minaković (Serbia)
Venue: Tofig Bahramov Stadium

Rank

Team

Pl

W

D

L

F/A

Pts

1

Lazio

4

4

0

0

11-2

12

2

Ajax

4

3

1

0

13-1

10

3

Galatasaray

4

3

1

0

12-8

10

4

Eintracht

4

3

1

0

8-4

10

5

Anderlecht

4

3

1

0

7-3

10

6

Athletic Bilbaos

4

3

1

0

6-2

10

7

Tottenham

4

3

0

1

8-4

9

8

Steaua

4

3

0

1

7-5

9

9

Lyon

4

2

1

1

8-4

7

10

Rangers

4

2

1

1

8-5

7

11

Olympiacos

4

2

1

1

5-3

7

12

Bodo/Glimt

4

2

1

1

6-5

7

12

Midtjylland

4

2

1

1

4-3

7

14

Ferencvaros

4

2

0

2

7-4

6

15

Manchester United

4

1

3

0

7-5

6

16

Victoria Plzen

4

1

3

0

7-6

6

17

Alkmaar

4

2

0

2

6-6

6

18

Besiktas

4

2

0

2

4-8

6

19

Hoffenheim

4

1

2

1

5-5

5

20

Rome

4

1

2

1

3-3

5

21

Fenerbahce

4

1

2

1

5-6

5

22

Port

4

1

1

2

8-8

4

23

Slavia Prague

4

1

1

2

3-3

4

24

Elfsborg

4

1

1

2

7-8

4

25

Real Society

4

1

1

2

5-6

4

26

Braga

4

1

1

2

4-7

4

27

Twente

4

0

3

1

4-6

3

28

Malmö

4

1

0

3

3-6

3

29

Qarabag FK

4

1

0

3

3-9

3

30

Union Saint-Gilloise

4

0

2

2

2-4

2

31

RFS

4

0

2

2

4-8

2

32

Nice

4

0

2

2

4-8

2

33

PAOK

4

0

1

3

3-8

1

34

Ludogorets

4

0

1

3

1-6

1

35

Maccabi Tel-Аviv

4

0

0

4

2-11

0

36

Dinamo Kyiv

4

0

0

4

0-10

0

Idman.biz

Related news

Galatasaray to face Alkmaar, Fenerbahce take on Slavia in Europa League encounter
10:51
Football

Galatasaray to face Alkmaar, Fenerbahce take on Slavia in Europa League encounter

The Europa League league phase continues with the V round of matches
Real Madrid set unprecedented record with three losses in UCL league phase
10:35
World football

Real Madrid set unprecedented record with three losses in UCL league phase

No previous Champions League winner has ever lost this many times in the group and league stages of the following season
Champions League sets new record with 67 goals in one round
10:23
World football

Champions League sets new record with 67 goals in one round

A new record has been set in the UEFA Champions League
Azerbaijan women’s national team to face Russia in Sochi test
10:10
Football

Azerbaijan women’s national team to face Russia in Sochi test

The Azerbaijan women's national football team will play their next match today
Austria moves ahead, Azerbaijan awaits Qarabag – UEFA Rankings
09:38
Football

Austria moves ahead, Azerbaijan awaits Qarabag – UEFA Rankings

The updated UEFA country rankings have been announced
Van Nistelrooy set to be appointed Leicester City manager
09:35
World football

Van Nistelrooy set to be appointed Leicester City manager

Ruud van Nistelrooy is reportedly close to being appointed as the head coach of Leicester City

Most read

World's second best: Qarabag behind only Penarol
25 November 15:08
Football

World's second best: Qarabag behind only Penarol

The ongoing unbeaten streaks in national championships around the world have been revealed
Gurban Gurbanov: "When looking at the components, Lyon appears to be stronger" - INTERVIEW - PHOTO - VIDEO
27 November 13:29
Football

Gurban Gurbanov: "When looking at the components, Lyon appears to be stronger" - INTERVIEW - PHOTO - VIDEO

The 52-year-old coach emphasized their goal to delight the fans
Frank De Bleeckere clarifies controversial incidents in Misli Premier League
25 November 17:58
Football

Frank De Bleeckere clarifies controversial incidents in Misli Premier League

"Both decisions were correct and confirmed by VAR"
Beşiktaş Chair Hasan Arat steps down
27 November 16:55
Football

Beşiktaş Chair Hasan Arat steps down

Arat's resignation was accepted during a meeting held today, and he has been replaced by Hüseyin Yücel