Qarabag hosts Lyon in crucial Europa League clash

Azerbaijani champions Qarabag will play their next European competition match today.

According to Idman.biz, the Aghdam club, competing in the Europa League, will take the field for the fifth round of the group stage.

Gurban Gurbanov's team will host Lyon at the Tofig Bahramov Stadium. Having earned three points in their previous four matches, Qarabag will aim to delight their fans with a strong performance against the French side.

Qarabag will play their final group match on December 12, facing Elfsborg in Sweden.

Europa League

Group Stage, Round 5 – November 28

21:45: Qarabag vs. Lyon

Referee: Nenad Minaković (Serbia)

Venue: Tofig Bahramov Stadium

Rank Team Pl W D L F/A Pts 1 Lazio 4 4 0 0 11-2 12 2 Ajax 4 3 1 0 13-1 10 3 Galatasaray 4 3 1 0 12-8 10 4 Eintracht 4 3 1 0 8-4 10 5 Anderlecht 4 3 1 0 7-3 10 6 Athletic Bilbaos 4 3 1 0 6-2 10 7 Tottenham 4 3 0 1 8-4 9 8 Steaua 4 3 0 1 7-5 9 9 Lyon 4 2 1 1 8-4 7 10 Rangers 4 2 1 1 8-5 7 11 Olympiacos 4 2 1 1 5-3 7 12 Bodo/Glimt 4 2 1 1 6-5 7 12 Midtjylland 4 2 1 1 4-3 7 14 Ferencvaros 4 2 0 2 7-4 6 15 Manchester United 4 1 3 0 7-5 6 16 Victoria Plzen 4 1 3 0 7-6 6 17 Alkmaar 4 2 0 2 6-6 6 18 Besiktas 4 2 0 2 4-8 6 19 Hoffenheim 4 1 2 1 5-5 5 20 Rome 4 1 2 1 3-3 5 21 Fenerbahce 4 1 2 1 5-6 5 22 Port 4 1 1 2 8-8 4 23 Slavia Prague 4 1 1 2 3-3 4 24 Elfsborg 4 1 1 2 7-8 4 25 Real Society 4 1 1 2 5-6 4 26 Braga 4 1 1 2 4-7 4 27 Twente 4 0 3 1 4-6 3 28 Malmö 4 1 0 3 3-6 3 29 Qarabag FK 4 1 0 3 3-9 3 30 Union Saint-Gilloise 4 0 2 2 2-4 2 31 RFS 4 0 2 2 4-8 2 32 Nice 4 0 2 2 4-8 2 33 PAOK 4 0 1 3 3-8 1 34 Ludogorets 4 0 1 3 1-6 1 35 Maccabi Tel-Аviv 4 0 0 4 2-11 0 36 Dinamo Kyiv 4 0 0 4 0-10 0

Idman.biz