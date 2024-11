Lyon player Malick Fofana who will face Qarabag in the Europa League, may continue his career in England.

According to Idman.biz, the Belgian forward is a target for Liverpool.

The French club is willing to sell the 19-year-old striker. Struggling with financial difficulties, Lyon aims to benefit from this transfer. Fofana’s contract with the club runs until the summer of 2028.

Malick was transferred from Gent for a fee of €17+5 million during the winter transfer window.

