Ticket sales for Qarabag vs. Lyon match revealed - PHOTO

Ticket sales are underway for the UEFA Europa League Matchday 5 clash between Qarabag and Lyon.

As of today, 17,500 tickets have been sold, according to Idman.biz.

The game will take place at the Tofig Bahramov Stadium, with ticket prices set at 5, 20, 30, 40, 75, and 150 AZN. Fans wishing to enjoy VIP Lounge benefits by purchasing tickets for the VVIP C and VVIP D sections can do so for 300 AZN.

Where to buy tickets:

• iTicket.az outlets (including online sales at iTicket.az)

• Qarabag FK Fan Shop at Park Bulvar

• Ticket offices at the Tofig Bahramov Stadium

The match is scheduled to kick off at 21:45 local time on November 28.

Idman.biz