Sabah announces new head coach – PHOTO

Sabah FC has officially appointed their new head coach.

According to information provided to Idman.biz, the club has signed a 2.5-year contract with Russian coach Vasili Berezutski.

The young specialist previously served as an assistant coach at several notable clubs, including the Netherlands' Vitesse (2018-2019), Russia's CSKA Moscow (2020-2021, 2022) and Krasnodar (2021-2022), as well as China’s Shanghai Shenhua (2023-2024). Additionally, he worked as a sports coordinator at CSKA Moscow in 2020.

As a player, Berezutski had a distinguished career, featuring for Russia's Torpedo-ZIL and CSKA Moscow. He also represented the Russian national team in 101 matches, scoring 5 goals.

Berezutski replaces Krunoslav Rendulić in this position.

Idman.biz