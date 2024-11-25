Fernando Santos draws the line: National team's doors shut for irresponsible players

The head coach of the national team, Fernando Santos, has reportedly drawn up a "blacklist."

According to Idman.biz, citing Sportinfo.az, the Portuguese coach, who is set to meet with AFFA leadership and the Executive Committee in early December, has included the names of players he no longer wants to see in the team.

The list currently includes four players, but the number could grow in the coming days. Santos has instructed his assistants to analyze the Nations League matches and present their evaluations to him individually.

The 70-year-old coach believes that the team's relegation from League C to the lower League D is due to the irresponsibility of certain players.

Santos does not see himself at fault and considers that he has fulfilled his responsibilities effectively. He argues that some players treat the national team differently from their clubs, prioritizing self-preservation over achieving good results when playing for the team.

Idman.biz