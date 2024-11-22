Rovshan Najaf to appoint new secretary general: Sarkhan Hajiyev set to depart

AFFA President Rovshan Najaf has revealed his preferred candidate for the position of secretary general.

Idman.biz, citing Sportinfo.az, reports that Najaf aims to appoint Ramin Hasanov, the sports director of Sabah, to this important role.

Two meetings have already been held between the parties, and Həsənov, who has the support of the association's vice-president Balakishi Gasimov, has been offered a long-term contract.

Hasanov has over four years of experience working at Sabah, fulfilling his duties as sports director. He has also worked in various roles at AFFA and has experience at the Manchester United Summer Football School. Later, he worked at Sabail FC.

Reports indicate that Sarkhan Hajiyev will soon leave the position of secretary general. Rovshan Najaf has made the decision to replace him, and the list of potential candidates includes only 3 to 4 names.

Idman.biz