Netflix releases documentary on Cristiano Ronaldo - VIDEO

Streaming giant Netflix has unveiled a documentary series about Cristiano Ronaldo, focusing on his life and career in Saudi Arabia.

Idman.biz reports that the six-episode series called “Saudi Pro League: The Beginning” delves into Ronaldo’s journey with Al-Nassr and his experiences on and off the field. In the opening scene, the Portuguese superstar addresses critics, saying:

"I came here to win and to improve the league. I want to create a legacy. People say I’m finished and that I came here just for the money. I still feel the passion. Even if they don’t believe it, I’m here to win."

Since joining Al-Nassr in the summer of 2023, the 39-year-old forward has significantly impacted. This season, he has scored 10 goals and provided 3 assists in 15 matches.

