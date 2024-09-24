Azerbaijan roster for Turkiye match

The Azerbaijan U16 national team is set to compete in the upcoming "U-16 Turkic-Speaking Countries Tournament", which will take place in Erzurum, Turkiye from September 29 to October 7.
The tournament, organized by the Turkish Football Federation, features teams from several Turkic-speaking states, as reported by Idman.biz.
Azerbaijan has been placed in Group A, where they will face Turkmenistan and the host country, Turkiye.
|
|
Name
|
Club
|
1
|
Nuraziz Azizov
|
Neftchi
|
2
|
Murad Muradov
|
Zira
|
3
|
Tunar Mehdiyev
|
Sumgayit
|
4
|
Kamaladdin Jafarli
|
Qarabag
|
5
|
Polad Huseynov
|
Qarabag
|
6
|
Amin Rzayev
|
Qarabag
|
7
|
Rashad Gulushov
|
Vatan
|
8
|
Togrul Mehdizadeh
|
Vatan
|
9
|
Kemal Mustafazadeh
|
Vatan
|
10
|
Muhammad Madatov
|
Vatan
|
11
|
Mohammad Gafarov
|
Neftchi
|
12
|
Said Nuriyev
|
Qarabag
|
13
|
Emil Mammadov
|
Vatan
|
14
|
Allahverdi Shirinov
|
Gabala
|
15
|
Eldar Abbasov
|
Qarabag
|
16
|
Nihat Shirinzade
|
Vatan
|
17
|
Ali Israfilov
|
Sumgayit
|
18
|
Renat Mushtakov
|
Vatan
|
19
|
Samir Sharifov
|
Vatan
|
20
|
Huseyn Bayramov
|
Qarabag
|
21
|
Murad Ibrahimli
|
Qarabag
|
22
|
Nijat Karimov
|
Vatan
|
23
|
Kamal Zulfuyev
|
Sumgayit
Idman.biz