Azerbaijan roster for Turkiye match

The Azerbaijan U16 national team is set to compete in the upcoming "U-16 Turkic-Speaking Countries Tournament", which will take place in Erzurum, Turkiye from September 29 to October 7.

The tournament, organized by the Turkish Football Federation, features teams from several Turkic-speaking states, as reported by Idman.biz.

Azerbaijan has been placed in Group A, where they will face Turkmenistan and the host country, Turkiye.

Name Club 1 Nuraziz Azizov Neftchi 2 Murad Muradov Zira 3 Tunar Mehdiyev Sumgayit 4 Kamaladdin Jafarli Qarabag 5 Polad Huseynov Qarabag 6 Amin Rzayev Qarabag 7 Rashad Gulushov Vatan 8 Togrul Mehdizadeh Vatan 9 Kemal Mustafazadeh Vatan 10 Muhammad Madatov Vatan 11 Mohammad Gafarov Neftchi 12 Said Nuriyev Qarabag 13 Emil Mammadov Vatan 14 Allahverdi Shirinov Gabala 15 Eldar Abbasov Qarabag 16 Nihat Shirinzade Vatan 17 Ali Israfilov Sumgayit 18 Renat Mushtakov Vatan 19 Samir Sharifov Vatan 20 Huseyn Bayramov Qarabag 21 Murad Ibrahimli Qarabag 22 Nijat Karimov Vatan 23 Kamal Zulfuyev Sumgayit

Idman.biz