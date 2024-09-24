24 September 2024
EN

Azerbaijan roster for Turkiye match

Football
News
24 September 2024 09:21
33
Azerbaijan roster for Turkiye match

The Azerbaijan U16 national team is set to compete in the upcoming "U-16 Turkic-Speaking Countries Tournament", which will take place in Erzurum, Turkiye from September 29 to October 7.

The tournament, organized by the Turkish Football Federation, features teams from several Turkic-speaking states, as reported by Idman.biz.

Azerbaijan has been placed in Group A, where they will face Turkmenistan and the host country, Turkiye.

Name

Club

1

Nuraziz Azizov

Neftchi

2

Murad Muradov

Zira

3

Tunar Mehdiyev

Sumgayit

4

Kamaladdin Jafarli

Qarabag

5

Polad Huseynov

Qarabag

6

Amin Rzayev

Qarabag

7

Rashad Gulushov

Vatan

8

Togrul Mehdizadeh

Vatan

9

Kemal Mustafazadeh

Vatan

10

Muhammad Madatov

Vatan

11

Mohammad Gafarov

Neftchi

12

Said Nuriyev

Qarabag

13

Emil Mammadov

Vatan

14

Allahverdi Shirinov

Gabala

15

Eldar Abbasov

Qarabag

16

Nihat Shirinzade

Vatan

17

Ali Israfilov

Sumgayit

18

Renat Mushtakov

Vatan

19

Samir Sharifov

Vatan

20

Huseyn Bayramov

Qarabag

21

Murad Ibrahimli

Qarabag

22

Nijat Karimov

Vatan

23

Kamal Zulfuyev

Sumgayit

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Tottenham - Qarabag match referees announced
12:39
Football

Tottenham - Qarabag match referees announced

The game to be held on September 26 at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium will start at 23:00 Baku time
Seventh Duel with the Creators of Football: Qarabag Takes on Tottenham in Europa League
12:24
Football

Seventh Duel with the Creators of Football: Qarabag Takes on Tottenham in Europa League

The league phase Europa League is set to begin this week
Misli Premier League: Productivity RECORD of season
12:22
Football

Misli Premier League: Productivity RECORD of season

A new productivity record of the season was shattered
Abdullayev reaches 100
12:01
Football

Abdullayev reaches 100

Abdullayev's anniversary coincided with the Misli Premier League VII round
250th goal from Sabah - VIDEO
11:37
Football

250th goal from Sabah - VIDEO

Sabah met Sabail in the Baku derby and won 4:2
Azerbaijan’s friendly match with Gabala
10:54
Football

Azerbaijan’s friendly match with Gabala

The training will end today

Most read

Belgrade derby in doubt: Fans set fire to Partizan Stadium - VIDEO
23 September 09:58
Football

Belgrade derby in doubt: Fans set fire to Partizan Stadium - VIDEO

Broken bottles were scattered across the pitch, and oil was poured on the grass and set on fire
Real after 73 years - 5 penalties in 6 matches
22 September 14:09
World football

Real after 73 years - 5 penalties in 6 matches

Real won the right to take penalty kicks 5 times in the first 6 rounds of La Liga
FIDE Chess Olympiad: Azerbaijan against Mongolia and Cuba
21 September 14:00
Chess

FIDE Chess Olympiad: Azerbaijan against Mongolia and Cuba

Today the games of the X round will be held
Turan Tovuz - Araz-Nakhchivan: The squads have been announced
21 September 17:48
Football

Turan Tovuz - Araz-Nakhchivan: The squads have been announced

A game will be organized today in the Misli Premier League