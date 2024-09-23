Tottenham injury update: 3 LOSSES at Tottenham

The separations in Tottenham roster, which will face Qarabag in the first round of the League stage of the Europa League, have been revealed.

Idman.biz reports that the English club will not be able to use the services of three players in the match on September 26.

They are Wilson Odobert, Richarlison and Cristian Romero. The last penalty, the others will not play against the champion of Azerbaijan due to injury.

Romero received a red card 18 months ago - in March 2023 in a match with Milan. Since Tottenham did not play in the European Cups after that match, his punishment remained for the match against Qarabag.

Wilson was injured in last week's League Cup match with Coventry. It is assumed that the injured player will be out of action for a long time. Richarlison is still not participating in the team's preparations after injuring himself in training. It is not clear when he will fully participate in training.

The match between Qarabag and Tottenham on September 26 will take place in London.

Idman.biz