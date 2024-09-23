23 September 2024
Dinamo Zagreb cursed with unsuccessful streak

23 September 2024 14:34
After defeating Qarabag in Baku with a score of 2:0, Croatian Dinamo qualified for the UEFA Champions League and then fell into failure.

As Idman.biz reports, the Zagreb representative has not won 4 games in a row.

Croats have lost the last three of them.

Having conceded a record number of goals in one game in the UEFA Champions League, Dinamo lost 2:9 to Bayern. Last weekend, they lost to Slaven for the first time in the last three years in the local championship, again with a big score - 1:4.

Dinamo is currently in third place with 13 points , 4 points behind Rijeka and Hajduk after 7 rounds of the Croatian championship.

Idman.biz

