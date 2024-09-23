Tahir Gozel: "Our fans will see a stronger Qarabag"

"Our team will compete in the main stage of the European Cup for the 11th consecutive time. Our first game will be held in England, which is considered the homeland of football."

This was said by Qarabag president Tahir Gozel, Idman.biz reports.

He made a statement to the official website of the club on the eve of the start of the League stage of the Europa League. Tahir Gozel expressed his opinion about the Tottenham - Qarabag match to be held in London, the capital of England: "No one doubts that the strongest football league in the world is the English Premier League. In this championship, we will face a well-known opponent. Tottenham is considered one of the favorites not only of the match, but of the Europa League as a whole. But I believe in every player of my team, every member of the team. They have always fought like heroes in meetings with such strong opponents. Regardless of the outcome of the meeting in London, I believe that our players will fight on the field and fight until the end. This is still the first game, we have a long way to go."

The president of the club also touched on the fact that the European Cup will be held in a new format this year: "For the first time, the main stage of the European Cup will be held in a new format. The group stage, where we fought 10 times in a row, was replaced by the League stage. This means more games, longer stages, a wider tournament schedule. The usual 4-team table is replaced by a list of 36 clubs. This will bring more interest and excitement to the fans. I believe that our team, like in the previous tournaments, will again try to give excitement and joy to its fans, and please everyone with its content and persistent game. We will fight for the highest places in the league stage as much as we can, and at the same time we will try to protect our title in the Premier League and the Azerbaijan Cup. We will do everything to bring joy to the Qarabag fans in all three tournaments and to raise the name of the club to higher levels. New transfers have already joined the team, and our fans will see a stronger Qarabag in the League stage.”

Tahir Gozel said that he will watch the match against Tottenham on September 26 from the stadium and will be with the team in this important match: "I will be with my team in the first game of the league stage. I will travel to the match in London with my team and watch the match from the stadium. We are a team. Each of us believes that we will play a good game in the homeland of football. Regardless of the outcome of the away match, our team will still make the people of Azerbaijan proud."

The match between Tottenham and Qarabag will be held on September 26.

