22 September 2024
EN

Tottenham win before Qarabag match

Football
News
22 September 2024 09:25
13
Manchester United experienced another point loss in the 4th round of the English Premier League.

Idman.biz reports that the Red Devils could not break the resistance of Crystal Palace away.

Tottenham, the opponent of Qarabag in the Europa League, won 3 points with 3 goals. The representative of London, who conceded a goal in the first minute, was not discouraged.

English Premier League
4th round
September 21
West Ham - Chelsea - 0:3
Aston Villa - Wolverhampton - 3:1
Leicester - Everton - 1:1
Liverpool - Bournemouth - 3:0
Southampton - Ipswich - 1:1
Tottenham - Brentford - 3:1
Fulham - Newcastle - 3:1
Crystal Palace - Manchester United - 0: 0

Idman.biz

