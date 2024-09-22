Tottenham win before Qarabag match

Manchester United experienced another point loss in the 4th round of the English Premier League.

Idman.biz reports that the Red Devils could not break the resistance of Crystal Palace away.

Tottenham, the opponent of Qarabag in the Europa League, won 3 points with 3 goals. The representative of London, who conceded a goal in the first minute, was not discouraged.

English Premier League

4th round

September 21

West Ham - Chelsea - 0:3

Aston Villa - Wolverhampton - 3:1

Leicester - Everton - 1:1

Liverpool - Bournemouth - 3:0

Southampton - Ipswich - 1:1

Tottenham - Brentford - 3:1

Fulham - Newcastle - 3:1

Crystal Palace - Manchester United - 0: 0

Idman.biz