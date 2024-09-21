21 September 2024
Turan Tovuz will try to return the leadership

Football
News
21 September 2024 10:20
26
A game will be organized today in the Misli Premier League.

Idman.biz reports that the match of the day will take place in Tovuz.

After Qarabag finished the tour with victory, Turan Tovuz dropped to the second place. Kurban Berdyev's team will try to regain the lead thanks to the victory. He has not lost in the last 4 games and will try to continue the successful streak in a difficult trip.

Misli Premier League
VII round
September 21
18:00. Turan Tovuz - Araz-Nakhchivan
Referee: Elchin Mesiyev
Tovuz City Stadium

Scorer: Jesse Sekidika - (Sabah) - 4 goals. Davit Volkovi (Zira), Joy Lance Mikels (Sabah), Leandro Andrade (Qarabag) - 3 goals.

Idman.biz

