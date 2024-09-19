Diogo Verdasca: "I felt that warmth from my own welcome"

"I am very happy to be here. I'm a little excited."

This was said by the new transfer of Kapaz Diogo Verdasca, Idman.biz reports.

The 27-year-old Portuguese football player spoke about his goals in his new club: "I’m excited to give my best and help my team in the upcoming games. I’m going to work hard to show what I can do. I’ve noticed that many Portuguese football players have done well in Azerbaijan, including those with Kapaz. Igor Rodríguez, who played for Ganja last season, is really loved by the fans. I felt that warmth from my own welcome, and my teammates and I hope to earn the same kind of support. We’ll be practicing non-stop to make that happen. I’m proud that Portuguese players have shone at Kapaz. It’s also great to have Fernando Santos, the head coach of the Azerbaijan national team, here with us. He’s experienced and can really help our team."

The defender's last club was Mirandes, a representative of Segunda (LaLiga 2) in Spain. Diogo, a student of Porto, played in Real Zaragoza in Spain, as well as in Beitar (Israel, Jerusalem) and Schlensk (Poland, Wroclaw) clubs.

Idman.biz