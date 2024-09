The III stage of the UEFA C category coaching course for female coaches is held in the conference hall of the AFFA administrative building.

The training led by instructors Ilham Azizzade, Khanlar Aliyev and Dayanat Aliyev will continue until September 20, Idman.biz reports.

The first phase of the UEFA C category coaching course for women took place in August, and the second phase took place in early September.

