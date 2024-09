Gabala made another transfer.

Idman.biz reports that the regional club has agreed with Elshad Taghiyev.

A 1+1-year contract was signed with the 23-year-old striker, who is a student of Gabala Academy. The footballer previously played in the main teams of Turan Tovuz and Sabail.

The last team of Elshad, who also played in the substitute team of Neftchi, was Shamakhi.

Idman.biz