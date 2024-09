Another player joined the Gabala team.

Red Blacks agreed with Nigerian Oche Ochowechi, Idman.biz reports.

The 22-year-old Kryvbas midfielder was taken on a one-year lease. Ochowechi, who started his football career in his country's Plateau United team, also wore the jersey of the Portuguese club Feirense.

Gabala drew goalless with Zagatala at home in the first match of Azerbaijan I League.

Idman.biz