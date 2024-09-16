16 September 2024
Urfan Abbasov: "A tough game awaits us"

"I am happy to have a jubilee game."

Araz-Nakhchivan player Urfan Abbasov told Idman.biz.

He commented on playing his 300th game in the Azerbaijan Premier League. The 32-year-old defender emphasized that he wishes to play more games in the future: "My main goal is to improve my results in the future. The most important thing is that I have no injury or problem. I wish myself a good career in the future. I will do my best to always achieve high results."

Abbasov commented on the match against Turan Tovuz in the VII round of the Premier League: "We watched their games yesterday. The opposing team is very ambitious and at a good level. We know the power of Turan Tovuz. They play well in defense. We will try to train well during the week and go to this match in full form. The game will be away. A tough game awaits us. Nothing is impossible in football. The main thing is to be more attentive and willing. I believe that we will get a good result in Tovuz."

The defender, who made his debut in the Premier League in the 2011/12 season, wore the jersey of 3 clubs. He played 248 games at Gabala, 47 at Sabail and 5 times at Araz-Nakhchivan.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

