Dajeon club of South Korea, in which Anton Krivotsyuk, the defender of the Azerbaijan national team, wore the uniform, played the next game.

The team was a guest of Seoul in the 30th round of the local championship, Idman.biz reports.

The match ended with a 3:2 victory for Anton's team. Azerbaijani 26-year-old football player was not even included in the reserve application.

Dajeon is 9th with 34 points after 30 matches.

Idman.biz