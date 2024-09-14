14 September 2024
The player of the opponent of Qarabag can be sued

14 September 2024 13:35
Richarlison, the striker of Tottenham, the opponent of Qarabag in the Europa League, is in trouble.

The former personal assistant of the spaniard may file a lawsuit, Idman.biz reports.

According to the English press, the Brazilian football player's dismissal of his former assistant without warning had a negative effect on his psychological state. Even his wife filed for divorce.

This is not the end. It is emphasized that Richarlison refused to officially register the employee while working, did not transfer the required salary on time, and also did not give leave. In addition, the Tottenham striker is said to have insulted his former assistant.

Qarabag will face Tottenham on September 26 in London.

