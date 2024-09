Kepez football club has parted ways with its experienced defender Vurgun Huseynov.

The press service of the club released information about this, Idman.biz reports.

They terminated the contract with the 36-year-old vice-captain based on mutual consent.

In addition to Kepez he also protected the honor of Sumgait, Turan Tovuz and Gabala clubs.

