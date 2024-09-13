Cristiano Ronaldo revealed his childhood idols

Cristiano Ronaldo, the striker of Saudi Arabia's Al-Nasr club, announced the names of his childhood idols.

The Portuguese star said that they are Brazilian legends - Ronaldo and Ronaldinho, Idman.biz reports.

He admitted that he grew up watching the matches of both players: "I don't like comparisons." I can say that they left a legacy to football. I won more individual titles than them, but the American legends won the World Cup. I really admire these players. I grew up watching them play. Which one is better is not so important."

Ronaldo's contract with Al-Nasr runs until the summer of 2025. The player's transfer value is estimated at 15 million euros.

Idman.biz