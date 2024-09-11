12 September 2024
EN

Argentine Coaches in High Demand: Numbers Reach 10

Football
News
11 September 2024 15:01
90
Argentine Coaches in High Demand: Numbers Reach 10

Mauricio Pochettino, who parted ways with Chelsea in May, has been appointed as the head coach of the U.S. national team. This marks his first role as a national team manager.

The 52-year-old specialist played 20 games at the Argentine national team (1999-2002, 2 goals) as a football player, Idman.biz reports.

With this appointment, the number of Argentine coaches leading national teams has now reached 10. Seven of these coaches are working with South American (CONMEBOL) teams: Lionel Scaloni (Argentina), Ricardo Gareca (Chile), Néstor Lorenzo (Colombia), Fernando Batista (Venezuela), Marcelo Bielsa (Uruguay), Sebastián Beccacece (Ecuador), and Gustavo Alfaro (Paraguay), who all joined in August.

As for other continents, the national teams of Cambodia (Felix Dalmas) and the Dominican Republic (Marcelo Neveleff) are also led by Argentinian coaches.

Rasim
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Farid Gayibov Meets with Champions League Winners, Birbasha Baku Team - PHOTO
11 September 16:51
Football

Farid Gayibov Meets with Champions League Winners, Birbasha Baku Team - PHOTO

At the end, the uniform of Birbasha Baku was presented to Minister Farid Gayibov and a commemorative photo was taken
UEFA Development tournament: Azerbaijan going to Belarus
11 September 13:13
Football

UEFA Development tournament: Azerbaijan going to Belarus

The Azerbaijani U-15 women's football team will hold a training camp in Baku from today until September 14
Agaselim Mirjavadov: "There are some serious issues in our team"
11 September 12:02
Football

Agaselim Mirjavadov: "There are some serious issues in our team"

"We simply don't have a player with the quality to score goals"
Qarabag ahead of Galatasaray, Man Utd and Napoli
11 September 11:24
Football

Qarabag ahead of Galatasaray, Man Utd and Napoli

IFFHS prepared men’s club world ranking for September
Portuguese journalist on the Azerbaijani national team coach - Exclusive
11 September 11:10
Football

Portuguese journalist on the Azerbaijani national team coach - Exclusive

"But it seems to me that miracles are not to be expected from Fernando Santos"
48 teams in women's World Championship?
11 September 10:34
Football

48 teams in women's World Championship?

The next women's World Championship will be held in Brazil in 2027

Most read

Neymar’s long-awaited Al-Hilal return
10 September 10:44
Football

Neymar’s long-awaited Al-Hilal return

The Spanish press reported on this
Magnus Carlsen becomes World Champion in rapid for the 4th time
10 September 18:04
Chess

Magnus Carlsen becomes World Champion in rapid for the 4th time

This is the 4th success of the 16-time World Champion in this category
Ajax-FC Utrecht match postponed due to police protests
10 September 15:44
Football

Ajax-FC Utrecht match postponed due to police protests

In light of these events, security concerns have prompted the decision to delay the match
Azerbaijani national team lost in 3rd game
9 September 16:22
Football

Azerbaijani national team lost in 3rd game

Today, Azerbaijan’s national U19 team held another friendly match