Argentine Coaches in High Demand: Numbers Reach 10

Mauricio Pochettino, who parted ways with Chelsea in May, has been appointed as the head coach of the U.S. national team. This marks his first role as a national team manager.

The 52-year-old specialist played 20 games at the Argentine national team (1999-2002, 2 goals) as a football player, Idman.biz reports.

With this appointment, the number of Argentine coaches leading national teams has now reached 10. Seven of these coaches are working with South American (CONMEBOL) teams: Lionel Scaloni (Argentina), Ricardo Gareca (Chile), Néstor Lorenzo (Colombia), Fernando Batista (Venezuela), Marcelo Bielsa (Uruguay), Sebastián Beccacece (Ecuador), and Gustavo Alfaro (Paraguay), who all joined in August.

As for other continents, the national teams of Cambodia (Felix Dalmas) and the Dominican Republic (Marcelo Neveleff) are also led by Argentinian coaches.

Rasim

Idman.biz