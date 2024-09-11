12 September 2024
EN

Agaselim Mirjavadov: "There are some serious issues in our team"

Football
News
11 September 2024 12:02
107
Agaselim Mirjavadov: "There are some serious issues in our team"

"I was at the stadium watching the U21 national team game."

Agaselim Mirjavadov, a AFFA Coaches Committee member, told Idman.biz.

He commented on the game where Azerbaijan's U21 national team lost 2-0 to Serbia in the European Championship qualifying round. Mirjavadov said our team performed very poorly in yesterday’s match: "Overall, there are some serious issues in our team. Most of the players come from clubs, but many of those who played against Serbia aren't in the first team—they either play in the I league or on the substitute team. This needs to be thoroughly analyzed. The U21 squad should be a stepping stone to the senior team, but it doesn't have to be like this. Unfortunately, the players aren't putting in the effort to improve. Our team created plenty of scoring opportunities, but we couldn’t even convert a penalty. We simply don't have a player with the quality to score goals. In most clubs, the strikers, central defenders, and midfielders are foreign players. This harms the team."

According to him, after that, the U21 team has two games left: "Our next games will be against Ireland and England teams. But we hope for everything. I am often with our U21 team. Coaches are very busy with players. They even communicate with their clubs and talk to them individually. I think that even if a football player performs poorly from a technical and tactical point of view, it can be worked on and corrected, but if there is no passion and love in him, it is a difficult matter."

The next game of the Azerbaijan national team will be against Ireland on October 12.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Farid Gayibov Meets with Champions League Winners, Birbasha Baku Team - PHOTO
11 September 16:51
Football

Farid Gayibov Meets with Champions League Winners, Birbasha Baku Team - PHOTO

At the end, the uniform of Birbasha Baku was presented to Minister Farid Gayibov and a commemorative photo was taken
Argentine Coaches in High Demand: Numbers Reach 10
11 September 15:01
Football

Argentine Coaches in High Demand: Numbers Reach 10

The national teams of Cambodia (Felix Dalmas) and the Dominican Republic (Marcelo Neveleff) are also led by Argentinian coaches
UEFA Development tournament: Azerbaijan going to Belarus
11 September 13:13
Football

UEFA Development tournament: Azerbaijan going to Belarus

The Azerbaijani U-15 women's football team will hold a training camp in Baku from today until September 14
Qarabag ahead of Galatasaray, Man Utd and Napoli
11 September 11:24
Football

Qarabag ahead of Galatasaray, Man Utd and Napoli

IFFHS prepared men’s club world ranking for September
Portuguese journalist on the Azerbaijani national team coach - Exclusive
11 September 11:10
Football

Portuguese journalist on the Azerbaijani national team coach - Exclusive

"But it seems to me that miracles are not to be expected from Fernando Santos"
48 teams in women's World Championship?
11 September 10:34
Football

48 teams in women's World Championship?

The next women's World Championship will be held in Brazil in 2027

Most read

Neymar’s long-awaited Al-Hilal return
10 September 10:44
Football

Neymar’s long-awaited Al-Hilal return

The Spanish press reported on this
Magnus Carlsen becomes World Champion in rapid for the 4th time
10 September 18:04
Chess

Magnus Carlsen becomes World Champion in rapid for the 4th time

This is the 4th success of the 16-time World Champion in this category
Ajax-FC Utrecht match postponed due to police protests
10 September 15:44
Football

Ajax-FC Utrecht match postponed due to police protests

In light of these events, security concerns have prompted the decision to delay the match
Azerbaijani national team lost in 3rd game
9 September 16:22
Football

Azerbaijani national team lost in 3rd game

Today, Azerbaijan’s national U19 team held another friendly match