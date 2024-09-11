Agaselim Mirjavadov: "There are some serious issues in our team"

"I was at the stadium watching the U21 national team game."

Agaselim Mirjavadov, a AFFA Coaches Committee member, told Idman.biz.

He commented on the game where Azerbaijan's U21 national team lost 2-0 to Serbia in the European Championship qualifying round. Mirjavadov said our team performed very poorly in yesterday’s match: "Overall, there are some serious issues in our team. Most of the players come from clubs, but many of those who played against Serbia aren't in the first team—they either play in the I league or on the substitute team. This needs to be thoroughly analyzed. The U21 squad should be a stepping stone to the senior team, but it doesn't have to be like this. Unfortunately, the players aren't putting in the effort to improve. Our team created plenty of scoring opportunities, but we couldn’t even convert a penalty. We simply don't have a player with the quality to score goals. In most clubs, the strikers, central defenders, and midfielders are foreign players. This harms the team."

According to him, after that, the U21 team has two games left: "Our next games will be against Ireland and England teams. But we hope for everything. I am often with our U21 team. Coaches are very busy with players. They even communicate with their clubs and talk to them individually. I think that even if a football player performs poorly from a technical and tactical point of view, it can be worked on and corrected, but if there is no passion and love in him, it is a difficult matter."

The next game of the Azerbaijan national team will be against Ireland on October 12.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz