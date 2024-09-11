Adil Shukurov: "Santos could not change anything in 2 days" - PHOTO - VIDEO

The next edition of Idman Bizimle was released.

The guest of the program this time was football coach Adil Shukurov.

He commented on the games of the Azerbaijan football team in the UEFA Nations League. Emin Mahmudov, the expert who evaluated the starting team selected by Fernando Santos in the game with the Slovaks, emphasized that the absence of Emin Mahmudov affected the result.

Adil Shukurov, who resigned from Kapaz club, spoke about his activities in his former team.

The specialist talked about his future plans.

We present the video version of the interview:

Idman.biz