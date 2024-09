Benfica's new transfer Kerem Akturkoglu scored all three goals of the Turkish national team in the 3:1 win against Iceland in the UEFA Nations League.

Idman.biz reports that this is not the first hat-trick in the career of the 25-year-old winger.

Kerem managed to score three goals in two games in the Galatasaray team, where he played in 2020-2024. In 2021, he scored a hat trick against Goztepe 3:1, and in 2022 against Basaksehir with a score of 7:0.

Idman.biz