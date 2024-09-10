Azerbaijan to face Serbia

The Azerbaijani national U21 team will play their next match today in the European Championship qualifying round.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijan, in Group F, will face the Serbian team in Baku.

The match to be held in Dalga Arena will start at 19:00.

Euro Championship (U21)

Qualifying round

September 10,

19:00. Azerbaijan (U21) - Serbia (U21)

Referee: Bastien Dechepy

Assistant Referees: Alexis Auger, Brice Parinet Le Tellier

Fourth Referee: Florent Batta

The referees are from France.

Dalga Arena

Northern Ireland will face Ukraine in other games of the group.