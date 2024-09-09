Yusif Imanov and Nariman Akhundzada included in U21 National Squad

The Azerbaijan national U21 line-up has been changed.

The AFFA press service released information about this, Idman.biz reports.

Sabah FC goalkeeper Yusif Imanov and Qarabag FK forward Nariman Akhundzada, who were recently featured in the senior national team squad for the UEFA Nations League matches against Sweden (1:3) and Slovakia (0:2), have now been included in the U21 national team roster.

On September 10, U-21 will face the Serbian national team at Dalga Arena as part of the qualifying round of the European Championship.

