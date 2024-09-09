Birbasha Baku player: "We dedicate the title to the people of Azerbaijan"

"I feel a strange feeling of joy because we are champions."

Birbasha Baku player Elvin Alizada gave a statement to Idman.biz.

The midfielder commented on the title of Birbasha Baku in the Champions League. He said that it was a very difficult tournament: "We had a very good tournament. Our most difficult game was against the Ukrainian club Andezit. We could beat them only in the penalty shootout. Overall, it was a tough tournament. It was very hard to play in the morning and evening. We spent a lot of effort and suffered a lot. But we are happy to win in the end. We dedicate the title to the people of Azerbaijan."

Birbasha Baku defeated the Czech Brno team with a score of 2:1 in the final.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz