Spain's Real club is interested in the Sweden forward of, Viktor Gyökeres, who is a rival of Azerbaijan in the Nations League.

As Idman.biz reports, the Spanish press reported on this.

The 25-year-old football player is expected to be transferred to the Madrid club in one of the upcoming transfer periods. According to the Transfermarkt, the transfer value of the forward is 65 million euros.

Gyökeres plays for the Portuguese Sporting club. He was remembered for 50 goals in 55 matches in the Lisbon club.

