Champions League: AzNur and Birbasha Baku last matches in the group

Today, the fight in the group stage of the minifootball Champions League will be concluded.
Birbasha Baku and AzNur will play 2 matches on the 2nd day, Idman.biz reports.
In the competition held in Warsaw, Poland, AzNur, which was placed in Group C and defeated the French Piopio club with a score of 2:1 in the first match, will face the Galport (Poland) and Andezit (Ukraine) clubs in a row.
Birbasha Baku, the champion of Azerbaijan, which was settled in group E, drew 2:2 with the Spanish club Malaga in the tournament. They will face Livorno (Italy) and Brno (Czech Republic).
Minisoccer: Champions League
Group stage
September 6
Group C
12:00 p.m. Galport (Poland) - AzNur
19:00. AzNur - Andesite (Ukraine)
Group E
14:00. Livorno (Italy) - Birbasha Baku
21:00. Birbasha Baku - Brno (Czech Republic)
Idman.biz