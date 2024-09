The Azerbaijan national football team will play its 5th game this year.

As Idman.biz reports, Azerbaijan, won two of the previous four matches, drew 1 time, and lost 1 time.

Toral Bayramov, Elvin Cafarquliyev, Badavi Huseynov, Emin Mahmudov, Emil Mustafayev, Musa Gurbanli, and Ramil Sheydayev took place in all games this year.

Gurbanli scored 2 goals more than anyone else in 2024, Bayramov, Mahmudov, Mahir Amrali, and Bahlul Mustafazade scored 1 goal each.

Idman.biz