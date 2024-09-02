Neftchi squad before the Champions League

The women's team of Neftchi continues to prepare for the match with the Austrian club Sankt-Pölten in the first qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League.

Idman.biz reports that the head coach Siyasat Askerov has strengthened the Black Whites with 10 players.

Goalkeeper: Aytaj Sharifova (Turkiye’s Trabzonspor).

Defenders: Alina Nahmedova (Sumgayit), Fidan Jafarova (Baku Juniors), Sevgi Sevin Ergen (Turkiye’s Trabzonspor), Guzide Alcu (Turkiye’s Amedspor).

Midfielders: Eda Nur Ozbay (Turkiye’s Bornova Hitab Spor), Meryem Kucukbirinci (Turkiye’s Trabzonspor"), Sehriban Dulek (Turkiye’s Amedspor), Vusala Seyfeddinova (Greece’s Olympiada Imittou).

Striker: Khanim Asadova (Sabah).

The game to be organized on September 4 in Tskaltubo, Georgia, will start at 18:00.

Idman.biz