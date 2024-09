Emil Krafth has been forced to withdraw from international duty because of an injury sustained in yesterday's Tottenham match.

He was replaced by Edwin Kurtulus, a 24-year-old defender of the Bulgarian club Ludogorets, who faced Qarabag in the qualifying round of the Champions League, Idman.biz reports.

The Swedish national team starts training camp in Stockholm today.

The Scandinavians will meet the Azerbaijani national team on September 5 in Baku.

Idman.biz