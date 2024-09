Araz-Nakhchivan, taking advantage of the break in the Azerbaijan Premier League due to the matches of the Azerbaijan national team in the UEFA Nations League, will hold a test match.

As Idman.biz reports, the press service of the club released information about this.

It was reported that the Red Whites will face Sumgayit on September 7.

The match will take place in Kapital Bank Arena. Additional information will be provided regarding the start time of the game.

