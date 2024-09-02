International football tournament declared open in Guba - PHOTO

The opening ceremony of the international U12 Ulduz Cup was held in Guba, the sports capital, under the joint organization of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, AFFA and Ulduz Football Academy.

The event, which took place at the Guba Olympic Sports Complex, began with the invitation of the participating teams to the stadium, as Idman.biz reports.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the head of the Guba District Executive Authority, Ilgar Mahmudov, thanked the Ministry of Youth and Sports for organizing such a competition.

Noting that this year the events were held under the slogan "The heart of sports beats in Guba", the head of the executive noted that an international football tournament was organized for the first time in the region.

Later, he wished success to the participating teams.

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov said that the international Ulduz Cup will support the development of children's football in the country. He spoke about the work done by Ulduz Football Academy. Wishing success to the teams, the minister declared the competition open.

After the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played, the opening ceremony continued with the artistic part.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz