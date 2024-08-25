The opponent of Qarabag won, the head coach was dissatisfied

Dinamo, the opponent of Qarabag in the playoffs of the Champions League, won its next victory in the Croatian championship.

Zagreb club won against Gorica ​​with a score of 2:1, Idman.biz reports.

Despite the victory, the head coach of Dinamo Sergey Yakirovich was dissatisfied with the team's game: "After opening the score, we lost our game at some points. We lacked pressure and energy. We also gave the opponent a chance to stand out near the end. A serious team like Dinamo should not concede a goal."

Dinamo won 3:0 against Qarabag in the first match held in Croatia. The return match between the teams will take place on August 28 in Baku.

Idman.biz