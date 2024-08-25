25 August 2024
EN

The opponent of Qarabag won, the head coach was dissatisfied

Football
News
25 August 2024 13:08
28
The opponent of Qarabag won, the head coach was dissatisfied

Dinamo, the opponent of Qarabag in the playoffs of the Champions League, won its next victory in the Croatian championship.

Zagreb club won against Gorica ​​with a score of 2:1, Idman.biz reports.

Despite the victory, the head coach of Dinamo Sergey Yakirovich was dissatisfied with the team's game: "After opening the score, we lost our game at some points. We lacked pressure and energy. We also gave the opponent a chance to stand out near the end. A serious team like Dinamo should not concede a goal."

Dinamo won 3:0 against Qarabag in the first match held in Croatia. The return match between the teams will take place on August 28 in Baku.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Vice-president of Turan Tovuz: "We expected this from Berdiyev"
17:07
Azerbaijan football

Vice-president of Turan Tovuz: "We expected this from Berdiyev"

"The main goal is to qualify for the European cups."
Vinicius warned the management of Real
15:57
World football

Vinicius warned the management of Real

Real striker Vinicius Junior may go to Saudi Arabia at the end of the season
UEFA has paid the Azerbaijani clubs
13:47
Azerbaijan football

UEFA has paid the Azerbaijani clubs

The payment was made to Zire in the Europa League, Sumgait (full payment) and Sabah in the Conference League
Christoph Daum has died
11:55
World football

Christoph Daum has died

The well-known German head coach Christoph Daum has died
Manchester United lost
24 August 18:51
World football

Manchester United lost

Manchester United lost in the second round of the English Premier League
Atletico transfer plans
24 August 17:43
World football

Atletico transfer plans

The transfer plans of the Spanish Atletico have been revealed

Most read

Christoph Daum has died
11:55
World football

Christoph Daum has died

The well-known German head coach Christoph Daum has died
Zire lost in Cyprus - VIDEO
22 August 22:50
Azerbaijan football

Zire lost in Cyprus - VIDEO

Zire played its next match in the European Cup
World Championship: Nazrin, Gunay and Zahra on the podium
24 August 09:00
Wrestling

World Championship: Nazrin, Gunay and Zahra on the podium

The U-17 World Wrestling Championship continues in Amman, the capital of Jordan
Goal show in Krakow
23 August 09:00
World football

Goal show in Krakow

Today, the first matches of the playoff stage in the Conference League were concluded