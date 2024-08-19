Sergey Yakirovich avoids Qarabag: "We have to be serious concentration"

"We will face a strong opponent who has played in the European Cups for a long time. Last season they had a hard time for Bayer."

It was said by the head coach of Dinamo Sergey Yakirovich, Idman.biz reports.

The Bosnian specialist took part in the press conference organized before the first match against Qarabag in the Champions League. He said that there are dangerous players in the team of the champion of Azerbaijan: Qarabag scored 7 goals in the return match of the III stage. There are good players in the team and they get along very well with each other. They have dangerous players like Juninho, Zubir, Benzia, Romao. From this point of view, we have to have serious concentration in the match . We can win at home with the support of the fans and go to the return match more easily."

The coach of the Zagreb club emphasized that the fate of the pair will be clarified in the second match: "The first half will be played tomorrow. Regardless of the result, the winner will be determined in the second match. Moreover, Qarabag is not only an Azerbaijani team. The team includes French, Brazilian, Colombian and Algerian players. Attention we should be".

Dinamo - Qarabag match, which will be held at the Maksimir stadium, will start at 23:00.

Idman.biz