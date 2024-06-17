Confrontation in Serbian national team: Captain objected to the head coach

Dusan Tadic, the player of the Serbian national team, is unhappy that he was left on the bench in the game against England.

Idman.biz reports that he said that he had a discussion with the head coach of the national team, Dragan Stoykochiv.

Tadic said that he should play 90 minutes as a captain and leader: "I am the leader and captain of the team. I had a conversation with the head coach. I am the best player in the team and I have to play 90 minutes."

Tadic entered the field in the 61st minute of the match against England. Serbia lost 0:1 in the first match of EURO-2024.

