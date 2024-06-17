17 June 2024
EN

Confrontation in Serbian national team: Captain objected to the head coach

Football
News
17 June 2024 16:41
23
Confrontation in Serbian national team: Captain objected to the head coach

Dusan Tadic, the player of the Serbian national team, is unhappy that he was left on the bench in the game against England.

Idman.biz reports that he said that he had a discussion with the head coach of the national team, Dragan Stoykochiv.

Tadic said that he should play 90 minutes as a captain and leader: "I am the leader and captain of the team. I had a conversation with the head coach. I am the best player in the team and I have to play 90 minutes."

Tadic entered the field in the 61st minute of the match against England. Serbia lost 0:1 in the first match of EURO-2024.

Idman.biz

Related news

Ramos said goodbye to Seville
17:53
Football

Ramos said goodbye to Seville

The parties have not extended the expired contract
The Nigerian striker is in the target of Aston Villa
15:57
Football

The Nigerian striker is in the target of Aston Villa

The Birmingham club is interested in Kelechi Iheanacho
Messi refused 1.4 billion - REASON
13:35
Football

Messi refused 1.4 billion - REASON

İt was announced by the president of Al-Hilal, Anmar Al-Haili, who is interested in the player's services
Kvirkvia is offended by "Kepaz": "The offer was ridiculous"
12:29
Football

Kvirkvia is offended by "Kepaz": "The offer was ridiculous"

"My goal is to go to a strong championship and show myself"
Qarabag's rank in Europe
10:52
Football

Qarabag's rank in Europe

The table includes 400 clubs of the continent
Manchester City's plan for Guardiola
16 June 17:50
Football

Manchester City's plan for Guardiola

The club management wants to increase the specialist's salary

Most read

Former Arsenal football player died
15 June 15:02
Football

Former Arsenal football player died

The cause of his death was a serious illness
Messi refused 1.4 billion - REASON
13:35
Football

Messi refused 1.4 billion - REASON

İt was announced by the president of Al-Hilal, Anmar Al-Haili, who is interested in the player's services
Qarabag's rank in Europe
10:52
Football

Qarabag's rank in Europe

The table includes 400 clubs of the continent
The start of the fight in the "Group of Death".
15 June 13:15
Euro 2024

The start of the fight in the "Group of Death".

The fight in group B of EURO-2024 will start today