The Nigerian striker is in the target of Aston Villa

Aston Villa can strengthen with the Nigerian forward.

Idman.biz reports that the Birmingham club is interested in Kelechi Iheanacho.

The 27-year-old player is currently a free agent. He left Leicester, where he has been playing since 2017. Other English Premier League clubs are also interested in him.

It should be noted that in the 2023/2024 season, Iheanacho scored 6 goals and made 3 assists in 26 matches in the English Championship. Leicester finished the championship in the 1st place and qualified for the Premier League.

Idman.biz