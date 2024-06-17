17 June 2024
EN

The Nigerian striker is in the target of Aston Villa

Football
News
17 June 2024 15:57
15
Aston Villa can strengthen with the Nigerian forward.

Idman.biz reports that the Birmingham club is interested in Kelechi Iheanacho.

The 27-year-old player is currently a free agent. He left Leicester, where he has been playing since 2017. Other English Premier League clubs are also interested in him.

It should be noted that in the 2023/2024 season, Iheanacho scored 6 goals and made 3 assists in 26 matches in the English Championship. Leicester finished the championship in the 1st place and qualified for the Premier League.

Idman.biz

