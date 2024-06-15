Rauf Aliyev had problems with Prosinechki: "There was a decision I regret" - VIDEO

"Countries playing in the League of Nations have the same strength as us. There are even lower ones."

It was said by Rauf Aliyev, the former football player of the Azerbaijan national team, who was a guest of the Idman Bizde program.

The veteran striker explained the reasons why he scored few goals in his international career: "It was possible to score more goals in the League of Nations. We were the weakest in the group in the qualifying stages of the European and world championships. In those tskils, we scored 4 or 5 goals, and each of them got 1 goal at best. It was very difficult to increase the number of goals. I had problems with the former head coach of the national team, Robert Prosinechki, when he was struggling for goals at Inter in his prime. He called me to pick up one by one. If I had played at that time, my number of goals would have been even higher."

Aliyev said that he thinks that his football career has been successful: "I have played in good clubs. I did my best for the national team. I can see from the reviews that I had trouble at least in the national team. It was a decision I regret, but my closest circle knows it. It was related to the selection of the team."

It should be noted that Rauf Aliyev scored 7 goals in 47 matches in the Azerbaijan national team.

Idman.biz