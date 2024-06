The coaching staff of Shamakhi has been determined.

As Idman.biz reports, this was announced by the press service of the Premier League club.

Head coach Aykhan Abbasov will be assisted by coaches Elnur Chodarov, Jeyhun Rzayev, Khayal Garayav and Vusal Garayav. Kamil Gafarov will be the goalkeeper training coach.

Idman.biz