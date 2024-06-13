Lionel Messi rules out playing 2024 Olympics - REASON

Lionel Messi will not be part of the Argentina national team at the Paris-2024 Summer Olympics.

As Idman.biz reports, the 36-year-old star said it would be "too much" to play in Paris after representing his country at the Copa América.

" I talked to Mascherano and the truth is we both understood the situation," he said. "It's hard [to think about the Olympics right now] because we're in Copa América. It would be two, three straight months of not being with the club, and more than anything I'm not at an age to be in everything.

I have to choose carefully, and it would be too much to play two straight tournaments. I've been very lucky to play in the Olympics, of winning it together with Masche. It was a wonderful experience on a football level. Olympics, U20, memories I'll never forget. "

It should be noted that Paris-2024 will be held from July 26 to August 11.

