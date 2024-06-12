New Turan Tovuz head coach announced

Turan Tovuz will be coached by Russian specialist Kurban Berdyev in the new season.

As Idman.biz reports, the sports director of the club, Samad Nasibov, made a statement to the local press.

He said that the negotiations with the 71-year-old expert ended positively: "We have reached an agreement with Gurban Berdyev. The only thing left is to sign the contract. In the near future, he will be officially announced as the head coach of Turan Tovuz.

It should be noted that Berdyev, whose last job was Dynamo Makhachkala, replaced Aykhan Abbasov, who parted ways with the club at the end of the season, in this post.

Idman.biz