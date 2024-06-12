Azerbaijan hire former Portugal head coach Fernando Santos

The new Azerbaijan head coach has been determined.

As Idman.biz reports, this was announced by the AFFA press service.

The decision on this was made at the next meeting of the AFFA Executive Committee, which was held online. At the meeting, the well-known Portuguese expert Fernando Santos was nominated for the position of head coach of Azerbaijan.

During the discussions, the necessity of forming a strong, competitive and successful national team, as well as the development of children's football in Azerbaijan, was mentioned. Santos's rich experience as one of the world's well-known football experts, his successes during his professional career, including the European championship with Portugal, were taken into account. Therefore, it was decided to appoint him as the head coach of our national team.

Taking into account that this process will not be short-term, but will cover a certain period, the goal of forming a competitive team and a successful performance in the qualifying stage of EURO-2028 has been set before the Portuguese specialist.

Idman.biz